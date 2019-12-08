A Youngstown church celebrates its 100th anniversary

Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox church on North Walnut Street marked the occasion with a community dinner Saturday evening

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A downtown Youngstown church celebrated its 100th anniversary this weekend.

It’s part of a string of events that included a dance Friday night and a special mass Sunday.

The weekend falls on the festival of Saint Nicholas.

Members of parish leadership are impressed by what their founders had to go through to create their community 100 years ago.

“They had their priorities in order. They came here with solid respect for God and a deep want to have a church of their own,” said Parish Council President Socrates Kolitsos.

When the church was founded, the Saint Nicholas community took over an old Welsh church.

The current church building was built on the site of the old building, which was replaced in the 1970’s.