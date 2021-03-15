A year since DeWine’s order to close, Austintown restaurant owners reflect

"It was two weeks to flatten the curve, and 52 weeks later -- I never expected it to be this long," one restaurant owner said

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On March 15 of last year, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered bars and restaurants to close for dine-in service.

When the announcement was made, First News spoke with two local restaurants.

One year later, we went back to see them and found out what the past year has been like.

“It was two weeks to flatten the curve, and 52 weeks later — I never expected it to be this long. I never expected the restrictions to be so intense,” said Jeff Richards, owner of JR’z Pub in Austintown.

For Richards, it’s hard to believe it’s been a whole 365 days since the food industry changed dramatically.

“I was here by myself most of the time, hoping the phone would ring, hoping someone would come in for some to-go food or whatever,” he said.

When DeWine ordered bars and restaurants to stop dine-in service completely, Richards said it was tough.

“It was just one of those things where we were day-by-day. Every night, we said, ‘Ok, we have enough to be here tomorrow,’ and we did that for pretty much the whole year,” Richards said.

While their doors would eventually open again for dine-in service, plenty of restrictions came with it, still making it hard to get by.

Richards says business was down over 50% for the entire year, but unlike some restaurants, JR’z Pub has been able to survive, just like Sam’s Wedge Inn right across the street.

“Over time, it cam more and more obvious that this is not something that’s going to be gone in two weeks or two months or even by the fall of last year. We’ve adapted to it,” said Nate Tomko, manager at Sam’s Wedge Inn.

Tomko says there was a little bit of worry when the news hit a year ago, but since then, it’s been better than he’s expected.

“Everybody kind of rallied around this restaurant and a lot of restaurants in the area to give them as much support as possible, and what’s nice about that is that it’s carried over for the last year,” he said.

Both Tomko and Richards say things are starting to get back to normal. They think less cases and more people getting vaccinated have a lot to do with it.

“We’re definitely seeing it start to trickle back in, and obviously, as the weather gets nicer, too, people tend to come out more,” Tomko said.

“We’ll never make up what we lost, ever, but we’re going to try and do our best,” Richards said. “We’ve been here five years now and we want to keep going. That’s our hope anyway.”