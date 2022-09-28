BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman child who was battling cancer has found herself in the spotlight.

Eight-year-old Nora Sabella went viral after Akron Children’s Hospital posted a special video of her on Instagram.



Nora was diagnosed at age 4 with stage 4, high-risk neuroblastoma. Her mother, Amy, said she was in complete disbelief.

“I remember the feeling of, ‘This isn’t happening. How could this be happening?'” she said.



Amy said Nora relapsed almost two years later in November of 2020. The cancer was in the same area — Nora’s right adrenal gland.

“Cancer doesn’t care. It doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t care what color you are, how rich you are, if you’re tall or short, it doesn’t matter,” Amy said.

Nora is officially cancer-free. A video of her ringing the bell at Akron Children’s Hospital received close to 1 million views.

“This isn’t just Nora’s win. This is Akron Children’s win,” Amy said. “They provided amazing, amazing care for all of us.”

Nora is currently in New York City getting additional preventative treatment.

With September being National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, a doctor at Akron Children’s said childhood cancer remains the number-one killer of kids under the age of 14. She said about 46 kids will be diagnosed with pediatric cancer a day, or about 50,000 kids a year in the United States.

“Even though those numbers can be a little sobering, I think the good news is that nowadays, over 90% of kids that are diagnosed with cancer will actually survive their disease,” said Dr. Stephanie Savelli, a pediatric hematology-oncology specialist at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Nora is a prime example.

“Nora is a warrior princess. She is everything girly and a fighter all rolled into one,” Amy said.

When asked how she felt about all the love and support she’s received, the warrior princess simply gave a thumbs up.