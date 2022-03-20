BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local 20-year-old is reflecting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine after being adopted from Ukraine 16 years ago.

Anna Halfacre was adopted by Jodie Lampert in 2004 when she was almost 4-years-old. They received the adoption approval on Christmas Eve.

“Such a great Christmas gift and then we flew to Ukraine, we left Detroit on Sept. 11 the following year so nine months, truly like a pregnancy,” Lampert said.

Lampert was in Kyiv and Karkov for about three and a half weeks. She was able to visit Halfacre at the orphanage twice a day while they waited on the paperwork.

Lampert said all of Halfacre’s classmates in Ukraine are turning 21 this year — an age normally met with so much excitement.

“If any of them are still in Ukraine they’re fighting for their right just to be free and live their lives right now, they’re fighting in a war that nobody wanted,” Lampert said.

Halfacre said the situation in Ukraine didn’t hit her right away — and then she started seeing photos and videos from the invasion on social media.

“I was watching videos on Facebook, TikTok and I was watching all the videos of buildings being blown up and everything and it just broke my heart,” Halfacre said.

She said she still breaks down sometimes thinking about the magnitude of what’s happening in Ukraine and that if she could, she would fight for her country.

“If I was in the military or if I could do anything to go over there and help anyone I could — I would do it,” Halfacre said.

“I think everybody in our situation hit the lottery — her, us, grandparents. This was a situation that was just meant to be, but why not any of those other kids?” Lampert said.