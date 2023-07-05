SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A six-month truce was agreed to Wednesday evening between the city of Salem and adjoining Perry Township over annexation.

At issue: a housing development in Perry Township where “no annexation” signs line Countryside Drive and where a deed restriction placed 27 years ago would force homeowners to become part of Salem.

“We are contiguous with the city. We do not have city water or city sewer and we have no intention of getting city water or city sewer,” said Barb Fink, a Perry Township resident.

Fink was among those who spoke at a meeting Wednesday evening before Salem City Council and Perry Township trustees on the possibility of annexing homes on Countryside Drive, Hampton Place and Beechwood Road from Perry Township into Salem.

The annexation issue started a year ago when the holding company of Hickey Metal Fabrication annexed land into Salem, which triggered a deed restriction from 1996, forcing contiguous landowners to annex into Salem within 90 days to keep the city’s water and sewer.

“Why is it a big deal now? Why is, all of a sudden it comes up, it’s a big deal if it was done a long time ago? Why are we all here?” asked Charlie Clark, a Perry Township resident.

“This is one of those deals where it was hey, you get the service now, pay me later. Those typically never work,” said Salem councilman Jake Gano.

Gano says annexation can help with Salem’s economic development. He realized the city and Perry Township can work together.

“This idea that we’re like Hatfields and McCoys here is ridiculous. We’re all part of the same community and I think we need to come up with a better plan,” Gano said.

Jeremy Corbisello suggested raising the surcharge Salem already charges Perry Township for providing water.

In the end, Salem City Council voted to extend the 90-day annexation deadline to six months until some kind of deal with Perry Township can be reached. Most relieved was Lori Butcher, whose house was going to be the first to be annexed.

“I think if you want to work something out, that would help all of us. Like I said, I pay city tax. It doesn’t matter to me what we do here. Let’s just do something that’s good for everyone,” Butcher said.

Members of Salem City Council and the Perry Township trustees will meet to devise a plan that’s fair to everyone. The date for that first meeting wasn’t set, but one member of council said to expect it fairly quickly.