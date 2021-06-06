‘A tough time for everybody’: Boardman students reflect on pandemic at graduation

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The class of 2021 went through many ups and downs. Sunday was one of the ups with Boardman High School holding its graduation.

While the pandemic was not easy on anyone, students had to take the challenge head-on in order to graduate.

The students took classes from home, wore masks and had plexiglass on their desk when they returned to school — it was just different.



But they made it and reached the goal of getting a diploma.

Two Boardman students told First News about their last year and a half.

“It definitely taught everyone some resilience and to persevere through tough times. It was a tough time for everybody, and I’m glad that we had the teachers that we did that helped us get through those times,” said Noah Holdridge.

“I think the pandemic brought a lot of perseverance in students and taught them how to adapt to new circumstances and just get through the hard times and get out through the other side,” said Sam Holter.

Both men plan to attend college in the fall.

Holdridge will be heading to the University of Michigan, and Holter will be attending Arizona State.