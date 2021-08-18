A summary of Youngstown’s shootings in 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been a difficult year to hear about shootings in Youngstown. The violence started early and continues.

Here’s a look back at some of what has happened already this year.

The new year started with a dangerous trend as two people were killed in the first few days.

A string of spring violence then started to center around nightclubs.

On March 4, a man was killed and a security guard was wounded at the former Coconut Grove on South Avenue. Erik Jenkins pleaded guilty to attempted murder after an issue with ballistics and was sentenced to six to nine years in prison.

On April 3, one person was killed and two others were wounded at a shooting at Club Utopia. Police said the victim was targeted and killed while giving a rap performance.

On May 23, two people were killed and three others were wounded outside the Torch Nightclub.

On June 22, a shooting in front of Savo Bar and Grille became the city’s fourth shooting at a bar or nightclub.

On July 18, a 17-year-old was killed while pumping gas on South Avenue. Carlos Flores has been charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Just two weeks ago, on August 5, a man was killed while riding a scooter. Police believe the fatal shot came from a passing car.

This is not a complete list of every homicide this year, it’s just a recap on some of the shootings that have erupted across the city and an update on some of the cases against the people accused in them.

There have been repeated calls to “Stop the Violence” and end the “street justice”.