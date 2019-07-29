A new way to shop in downtown Columbiana aims to attract more customers

The idea came from a rural community assistance program that helps businesses in small communities

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A business model from the “Great Northwest” has arrived in Columbiana County.

Thinking outside the box might just be the perfect fit for rebuilding and rebranding businesses in downtown Columbiana.

“The session that I actually sat in on, they actually have a 75% placement,” said city manager Lance Willard.

Willard recently went to Seattle for a rural community assistance grant program that helps businesses in small communities.

“That is where the ideas of the pop-ups came in, and we are hoping those catch on. Recently, we contacted local landlords with open businesses and asked them if they wanted to participate in the pop-up idea,” he said.

Rollin Gosney is a realtor and landlord who likes restoring the old buildings in downtown Columbiana while maintaining their old town charm.

“It gives them the opportunity to start their idea. A way to create a spark,” Gosney said.

Rent and utilities are greatly reduced and that, in turn, reduces the risk involved with starting a new business.

A couple of entrepreneurs involved are Tammy Youschak and Shane Miller. They specialize in antiques and although their newest shop in Columbiana County — Olde Clutter’d Corner Antiques — isn’t their first store, it is a way to explore a new location without risk.

“It’s huge, very huge. I was told six years ago by the gentleman that I ended up taking his businesses over, he told me just take a leap of faith,” Miller said.

In less than a week and the day before their grand opening, that leap has already paid off.

Patty Roller owns the Main Street Shop, which is next door to Olde Clutter’d Corner Antiques. She has been a successful businesswoman in Columbiana for 35 years and welcomes the pop-up business idea, already seeing some positive results.

“We have had great success. We have only been working on this maybe a week. We already have someone in who wants to be long-term. They are up and running. Their grand opening is tomorrow,” Roller said.

There has been a great interest in the idea in the downtown area, and more pop-up space is becoming available in downtown buildings. If you have an idea for a business and can see your dreams coming true in Columbiana, call Willard at 330-482-2173.