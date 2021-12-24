(WKBN) — For the past two and half months — we here at First News have been covering how we celebrate Christmas. Friday night, we look back on some of those events that make this time of year so special.

The initial Christmas story covered by First News came Oct. 9 — Christmas in the Woods at Shaker Woods.

We also covered the season of giving.

Kennsington Golf Club used an Ohio State-Michigan party to collect toys. The Trumbull County State Patrol collected food, the Niles Veterinary Clinic pet supplies, and the Niles First Christian Church did gifts for kids in foster homes.

We celebrated with music. This was a Motown Christmas at the DeYor and Warren’s Christ Episcopal Church was sold out on a Sunday for the last ever performance of the Stephen Foster Chorus.

We covered downtown Youngstown’s first ever Flea on Phelps, followed by the Central Square Christmas tree lighting.

We were there when donated blankets were displayed at Howland’s Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital as presents for patients on Christmas Eve.

There were the usual lines of traffic on Route 224 in Boardman, but for the first time ever, there was a walk through for the Firestone Park Christmas lights.

We featured the home of Youngstown’s Jamelle Square-Daniels. What started with a few figurines — has grown to an entire village.

We also watched as Boardman’s St. Charles Church was decorated, including the nativity scene. While the nativity scene at Bazetta Christian Church was live, complete with two camels.