(WKBN) – The year 2022 was when Youngstown State University’s president and Mahoning County’s prosecutor retired. When Voltage Valley went to work and a local congressman campaigned and lost. It was the year Lowellville mourned twice, when ambulances were in short supply and when the Valley dominated in state football. Here’s a look at the year that was.

Five days into 2022, a disagreement between Trumbull County commissioner Niki Frenchko and her clerk was caught on tape. In July, Frenchko was arrested for disrupting a meeting — charges that were later dismissed.

2022 was when Jim Tressel announced he was resigning as YSU’s president, as did Paul Gains as Mahoning County’s prosecutor.

In June, gas went to $5 a gallon. In September, Donald Trump rallied once again at the Covelli Centre. In December, Sweeney’s announced they were selling to a Pittsburgh company.

Lowellville had two tragedies in 2022. In May, a student died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at school. In November, a mother and daughter were murdered, after which, the suspect killed himself.

In September, there was also a tragedy in Mercer County’s Delaware Township when five people died in a fire.

There was a shooting at the Canfield Fair, a Girard man was caught in the crossfire and murdered in Columbus and police shot someone in Liberty after he shot another man in the face.

There was also scattered street violence in Youngstown and Warren, which prompted councilman Julius Oliver to plea for help.

At Lordstown’s Foxconn plant, more future products were announced in 2022, including an electric tractor, while at the Ultium Cells plant next door, production started for electric vehicle batteries.

It was the year power lines were stopped in downtown Youngstown, that the Chill-Can company was ordered to repay the city, that a semi carrying milk overturned on Interstate 680, that a Girard scrapyard caught fire, that Mecca’s Lake Tavern burned to the ground, that Austintown trustee Steve Kent was indicted and that Boardman flooded again.

The year in politics was highlighted by Tim Ryan’s run and eventual loss to JD Vance, who led a Republican dominance of races across Ohio. Elections were also held after lengthy debates over redistricting, the maps of which were all declared illegal by the Ohio Supreme Court.

In Salem, Mayor John Berlin retired and Cyndi Baronzzi Dickey became its first female mayor. In Mercer County, the people of Hermitage and Wheatland voted to merge.

2022 was when Warren began demolishing the former St. Joseph Hospital, when Youngstown’s historic Welsh Church was leveled and when Girard started cleaning up the Leatherworks site.

It was when ambulance shortages had several communities concerned, and equally concerned were animal welfare advocates, who spent the year dealing with overcrowded shelters.

2022 was the year Canfield and South Range won state football championships on the same day, and when the Kentucky Derby winner was Austintown’s top jockey.

The Golden Dawn reopened and Penguin City opened.

It was when Howland’s historic “Yellow House” was moved, when the Youngstown Air Reserve Station was named the preferred location for new planes, when Stambaugh Auditorium dedicated new steps and when Luke Bryan played downtown.

It was also the year we celebrated Paul Wetzl and Dave Sess for having worked 25 years at WKBN.

2022. It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, and as the sun sets and gets ready for 2023, who knows what lies ahead.

Here are the top 10 stories of 2022 as voted on by the WKBN staff. Twenty-three people voted.

1) Tim Ryan loses to JD Vance in the Senate race

2) Liberty officer-involved shooting

3) Lowellville school shooting

4) Canfield and South Range win state championships

5) Jim Tressel resigns

6) Canfield Fair shooting

7) Ambulance shortages

8) Lowellville’s double murder/suicide

9) Foxconn expands

10) Boardman flooding