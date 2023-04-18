SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – It has been nearly three months since a Sharpsville apartment building caught fire. The fire caused over 100 residents to be displaced into hotels across the city. We spoke with tenants staying at the Super 8 Motel in West Middlesex about their long journey.

On Feb. 3, crews were called to the Wade Mertz Towers after residents noticed a room on the eighth floor was in flames.

Residents were forced to move to temporary housing in local hotels. Eleven weeks later, tenants are still out of their homes.

“Can’t do your normal daily activities. With having no kitchen, I can’t cook at all and I miss my food,” said Wade Mertz resident Linda Orpen.

“I was told, ‘I’m sorry, you’re going to be the last one back,’ because I was right across from the fire,” said Wade Mertz resident Thomas McMath.

Speaking with the displaced tenants, they say they are frustrated with the communication from the property manager.

“You can’t talk to her, it’s the woman that’s working with her that calls to give you any information,” Orpen said.

“It’s very frustrating because you need a phone number to call to advise if something is wrong,” said Sue Kochhar, general manager of Super 8.

Orpen says the apartment complex charged her for March rent.

“But I will not pay for any more rent until it is put in writing because I do not have my apartment to live in,” Orpen said.

Another resident claims the amenities included on their lease are not available at their current space.

“They’re not giving us the living room, they’re not giving us the kitchen. We get a bedroom, which is nice here, and a bathroom, that’s it,” McMath said.

For the residents, this has been a long and frustrating journey and they just want to be back in their homes.

“Getting back into my own apartment with my own bed and my recliner,” Orpen said.

Residents are grateful for the hospitality of the hotel and community, who have not forgotten them.

We reached out to the property manager of the Wade Mertz apartments multiple times and have yet to get a response.