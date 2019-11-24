A Liberty Twp. based charity raises money to give bikes to local kids in need

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A homegrown charity that started in a Liberty Township bar gave away its largest donation ever to kids in need.

Shots For Tots started eleven years ago when several patrons of Master’s Bar in Liberty Township sold shots and used the proceeds to buy two bikes to give to Toys For Tots.

This year the organization raised enough to give away over four hundred bikes.

Shots For Tots threw a celebration at the bar where everything started in order to show their appreciation for those who helped raise money throughout the year.

“Every year it gets bigger and people are excited about it. We help organize the events, but it’s the people–they’re excited and they just keep doing and doing–and that’s why we throw this big bash,” said Debbie Minniti, Vice President of Shots For Tots.

The bikes will be given away to local kids in need by Marines stationed at the Air Reserve Base in Vienna.

Shots For Tots is aiming to raise enough to give away over five hundred bikes next year.