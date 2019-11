The "Home of the Cruze" sign is being removed from the former GM assembly plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another part of the legacy of Lordstown is fading.

That sign has had a blue car, a red car and “Cruze Country” at one point.

Lordstown Motors, Corp. bought the building after GM Lordstown decided to end production there. Lordstown Motors, Corp. expects to start building an electric pickup truck there next year.