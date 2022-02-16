(WKBN) — Electric vehicle startup Fisker made a splash Tuesday when it announced the company is now taking orders for its newest all-electric crossover.

The PEAR will be here by 2024 and it’s got Voltage Valley talking.

27 First News talked one on one with Congressman Tim Ryan late Wednesday afternoon about the announcement from Fisker.

This is the companies second electric vehicle. It’ll be produced by electronic manufacturer Foxconn at the Lordstown Motors Plant.

Ryan hopes this is the beginning of a renaissance that will bring more manufacturing jobs back to the area.

“That’s a huge opportunity. You talk about Foxconn and Fisker and Intell and a potential huge investment from the Navy in our region we’re looking at amazing opportunities that are here that we haven’t seen in three or four decades,” said Ryan.

Ryan said the Mahoning Valley is establishing a new supply chain. He believes this along with the battery plant and a potential deal with the Navy will be a boom for workers and their families, giving young people more opportunities right here at home.