(WKBN) – Trumbull County fire departments came together on Monday to remember a brother. His death wasn’t in the line of duty, but he was honored for his service.

Niles firefighter Tommy Harkelrode passed away last week. His casket was loaded onto the back of Engine Number 8 by Niles firefighters.

Harkelrode received a hero’s ride to his final resting place from numerous firefighters who recognized his willingness to serve those in need, which was echoed by family, friends and others who followed along.

A large procession of fire trucks followed from over a dozen departments around the Mahoning Valley, accompanying Harkelrode to his final resting place.

Harkelrode’s casket passed under a large American flag along State Route 88, with more firefighters showing respect there as he went by.

While the procession was passing under the American flag, a truck from King Brothers out of Bristolville going the opposite direction stopped and the driver stood out in front of his truck, took off his hat and stood to honor Harkelrode. The driver said he didn’t know him and realized he didn’t have to stop, but wanted to in order to recognize Harkelrode for his service.

He was hired in 2018 as a firefighter and paramedic for the city. Harkelrode had 15 years of service with various departments.

Harkelrode had the courage to rush and help despite never knowing what was around the next corner.

He was 35 years old.