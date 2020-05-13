A heartwarming reunion: Warren steel plant workers rescue dog lost for 12 days

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – What do a steel plant, a chocolate lab and one very happy McDonald family have in common? An amazing rescue and reunion.

Two workers went above and beyond to save a lost dog and get him back home.

The Ross’ 12-year-old chocolate lab Payton ran away from home on Easter Sunday.

“The not knowing, ultimately, was the hardest part. Just, you know, I figured we were not going to find him. I figured he was probably hit by a car,” said Ken Ross.

But little did they know, Payton’s 12 day journey away from home wouldn’t end in tragedy. It would end at a steel plant in Warren nearly 10 miles away.

“We were just kind of walking and then he started running so we were like, ‘OK, I guess we’re going to get our exercise this morning,'” said David Stowe, byproducts manager at ArcelorMittal.

Stowe saw a dog lying on the floor of their engine room. When they tried to approach him, he ran, but Stowe knew he couldn’t just let him get away.

“Just follow him to make sure he wasn’t, you know, if he’s in the plant there’s a lot of dangerous areas so we wanted to at least try to get him if he stopped,” Stowe said.

Stowe teamed up with health and safety manager Mike Paterson. The two chased Payton for nearly a half-hour around the 130 acre plant. Both are dog lovers and owners.

“I know the panic that goes through a person, so my goal was to catch the dog and return it to its owner as soon as possible,” Paterson said.

When they finally caught up to Payton, the tags had fallen off his collar, but they knew this dog was missing a family.

“The voicemail that I got said, ‘Hey, I think we found your dog. No, I know we found your dog,'” said Mary Ellen Ross.

Not even 45 minutes after the wild chase, plant manager Joe Magni found the owners on a missing dog Facebook page. That day, Payton was reunited with his family.

“That’s what it was for, like, I didn’t intend to do that when we were chasing him but it was awesome to reunite him. I know if my dog was lost I’d want someone to do the same thing” Stowe said.

“It was truly heartfelt. It was wonderful to see the dog, how happy he and the owners were together,” Paterson said.

It was almost two weeks of heartache and worry for the Ross family, but thanks to the compassion of the ArcelorMittal workers, it was a journey they’ll never forget.

“Apparently, Payton knew he would be safe here because he trusts nobody. He obviously knew that these guys would bring him home,” Mary Ellen said.