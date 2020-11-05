A family affair: Father, daughter duo opens B Squared Coffee in Newton Falls

B Squared Coffee has been open for two weeks and already feels support from the community

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Nestled in a strip of businesses on West Broad Street, not far from Tiger Den Pizza, is newcomer B Squared Coffee, a family-run shop that’s been calling their place home for two weeks.

“We’ve always wanted to do a business, we’ve always wanted to run something,” said Kaylynn Abbey, who runs the coffee shop with her father, John Barco. “When he called, I was kind of actually excited about it.”

They’re busy people. Abbey is the mother of a five-month-old on top of working elsewhere two days a week, and Barco is a full-time police officer for Newton Falls.

“The residents of Newton Falls have been great. They support us already, so it’s been quite an adventure so far,” said Barco.

Speaking of support, Abbey and Barco said they already have some regulars that come in each day for a cup of joe or a bite to eat.

“You already know their order, so it’s really great to see that we have normal, regular customers,” said Abbey.

And local businesses in the area have been more than welcoming and have done what they can to support them.

“They welcomed us, all the local businesses so we owe a lot to them, too, so we thank them for helping us, getting us out there,” said Barco.

Everything the shop does has meaning, from the connection, the staff of family and friends, to the customers. Even the name holds special meaning, which Abbey attributes to her love of science, her son and niece.

“I have a biochemistry degree from Kent State,” said Abbey. “My son’s name is Beckett, and my niece’s name is Berkley, so our name is B Squared.”

She was going to use the exponent and make the logo B2, but they weren’t sure if people would understand what they meant so they decided to draw a square around the B for the logo. Her love of chemistry also plays into making coffee as she mixes different flavors and comes up with different drinks.

“I really love seeing people come in every day,” said Abbey. “I have a very dedicated customer every morning. She’s in here at 6 a.m. on her way to work. She gets a coffee and sometimes a donut…and then on my Facebook she comments, she says, ‘Hey, I was already in there, I missed you this morning,’ so it’s really nice to engage with people and see people happy during such a rough time we’re going through.”

While things aren’t totally back to how they were before the pandemic started, Abbey said opening the coffee shop gave people something to be excited about and look forward to.

“People just come in and out. You don’t have to sit down. There’s social distancing, so it makes people feel a lot better,” she said.

The food and coffee are local from Warren. Some food comes from the Warren Baking Co., and the coffee from Top Shelf Coffee.

“It’s all new to me. That’s one thing for us is to make sure the customers are happy; that’s what we want,” said Barco. “This is a great community.”

Speaking of community, they are doing their part to give back to others for Thanksgiving by donating five turkeys to families in Newton Falls.

“If you bring in five or more canned goods, I’ll give you 10% off your order, or, if you bring in anything under five, I’ll give you 5% off your order,” said Abbey. “We’re just trying to get canned goods to go with the turkeys that we’re donating so that we can give them to the families that need them on Thanksgiving.”

They’re active on Facebook so people can engage with them and keep up with all they’re doing.

“We’re grateful that we have this opportunity, and this is a great community, and the support we receive from everyone is just amazing,” said Barco. “We have friends, Chuck and Bobby Crum help us, and our family, my son and his wife, and my wife and Matt, so it’s a family business, and it’s just a lot of fun.”

