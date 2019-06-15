A celebration of freedom, community members gather to honor Juneteenth

Americans all over the country celebrate the day known as Juneteenth as a day to remember freedom

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Although the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, it was on June 19, 1865 that Union soldiers arrived in Texas with news that the war had ended and the slaves were free.

Now, Americans all over the country celebrate this day, known as Juneteenth, as a day to remember freedom.

“It’s important just to connect and show honor to our ancestors. The people who kind of laid the bricks before us and get that knowledge. As far as the importance of family, community, it starts with history,” said Joseph Napier, organizer of the Juneteenth Brunch.

Community members in Youngstown gathered Saturday to learn about the history of Juneteenth and celebrate its meaning.

“Try to keep the same format, like as a discussion. Just something we can build upon year to year. In the future, we look to do something way bigger and involve way more community leaders,” Napier said.

Art Ward was also there, representing the Black Business Directory. It aims to connect black businesses with consumers and help entrepreneurs grow their companies.

“A lot of them don’t have the resources or know about the resources. So we kind of just want to bridge that gap between them and just educate them, and help them be successful,” Ward said.

The Juneteenth Brunch is held every year, this being its third. Napier says he hopes more people will begin to come out and celebrate this historic day.