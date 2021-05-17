A call to serve: Local deputy sheriffs honored by state for exceptional service

The three have been honored locally and said it felt good to be recognized at the state level

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A state representative stopped by the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon to present three awards on behalf of the Ohio House of Representatives.

Representative Tim Ginter (R-Salem) came bearing three plaques for three men for going above and beyond in the line of duty.

“We’re appreciative of those officers and we think that whenever there’s an occasion to reinforce what they do for us, we should do that,” Ginter said.

First was Deputy Sheriff Luke Skidmore, who noticed a car parked oddly on the side of a state route in February so he turned around to check on the car that was now moving. The car came to an abrupt stop and when Skidmore walked up to the window, he noticed the driver was having a medical emergency.

Skidmore called for assistance and started performing CPR until the ambulance arrived.

“It’s nice to see that actions we had locally actually went all the way up to the state level,” Skidmore said. “People in our law enforcement atmosphere do acts like this every day. It’s nice that we’re recognized but I don’t want to discount the other officers who have done stuff, that they just haven’t got the same limelight.”

Next was Detective Sergeant Justin T. Madison, who helped save a sergeant during a training exercise in March. The sergeant began choking and Madison immediately took charge of the situation, gave out orders to call EMS and started performing several Heimlich maneuvers on the sergeant.

“To be highlighted for something positive, that’s pretty huge because we need to build that bridge. We’re not bad, we’re there, we’re here to help,” Madison said.

Lastly, Deputy Sheriff Brian Deack was honored for entering a collapsing home on January 3, 2021, in an attempt to rescue two people inside while putting himself at risk. He also cleared a path for firefighters to get through to save the two residents.

“I appreciate the state representative honoring myself and two other deputies I work with,” Deack said. “It’s nice.”

All three officers were previously recognized at the county level by the Sheriff’s Office as well.