COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Birdfish Brewery Co. is celebrating the holiday weekend with local music and a new brew.

On Saturday, the brewery is holding its Cowtown in the Round event, featuring many local country music singers and songwriters, many of whom have written and performed extensively in Nashville.

Along with that, patrons got to try the new Cowtown chocolate milk stout as well as food from De-Lisha’s Food Truck.

Co-organizer and performer Andy Timko said events like these are special for the entertainers, too.

“We’re just doing what everyone loves to hear … It’s a blast,” Timko said. “But we do write, and it’s fun to come to a place where people are coming to specially hear your music.”

There’s still some time to check out the new beer and the music. It goes on until 10 p.m. Saturday.