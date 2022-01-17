COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Everyone is working to remove all snow we got Sunday and into Monday.

It takes muscle and some planning. Bill Vaughn had some help in North Lima. He was using a snow thrower to help him get rid of what the snowstorm left behind.

Vaughn calculated about 16-inches of snow in the tracks he was making, carving out a path with tall walls on either side.

After about 15 minutes, he had that frosty, northern look from the snow blowing back on his face. He was also grateful the neighbor lent him the snowblower for this job so he wouldn’t have to do it by hand.

“Unbelievable! Been around 57 years. 1977 was rough, but I’m shoveling by hand. I kept thinking it wasn’t going to be a bad winter. It was clear January before we got something. Bam! It slammed us,” Vaughn said.

Vaughn and his wife were putting the snow in a pile. There were three children who were waiting outside to sled down the mini hill they were making.