YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Federal in downtown Youngstown has undergone a transformation for the holiday.

This is the second year of the Miracle on Federal, a Christmas pop-up restaurant. It will feature a special menu and will run from now through the end of December.

It’s a way to bring some Christmas spirit to downtown Youngstown.

“We just kind of had the idea to do this in Youngstown, Ohio, because no one down here does it,” says owner Sophia Martini. “We thought it would be a really cool way for people to come down on Federal Street and see the city and really appreciate coming downtown and having something to do in Youngstown.”

Miracle on Federal is also holding a toy drive from now until Dec. 15. You can drop off toys at any time to the restaurant.