Police: Grove City man threatened neighbor with machete

Police said a dispute started between the suspect and his neighbor after the suspect took a bow and alcohol from the neighbor's home

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City police arrested a man last week who they said threatened his neighbor with a machete.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 600 block of S. Center Street at 7:42 p.m. last Saturday. They took 28-year-old Steven Corner into custody.

Police said Corner, who was intoxicated, had gone into his neighbor’s house and took a bow and alcoholic beverages. According to a report from police, this caused a dispute between Corner and the neighbor.

Police said during this dispute, Corner shot arrows into the air with the bow and threatened the neighbor with a machete.

During his arrest, officers reported finding drug paraphernalia on Corner.

He was booked into the Mercer County Jail on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft, making terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

