‘CBS Sunday Morning’ to air story on Youngstown’s historic Robinson-Shuba handshake

(WKBN) – “CBS Sunday Morning” will air the feature piece on the historic handshake between Jackie Robinson and Youngstown native George Shuba.

CBS crews were in town a few weeks ago and interviewed the two men who put together a statue commemorating the handshake.

The event the statue memorializes what happened in Jackie Robinson’s professional debut. Robinson hit a home run and Youngstown-native George Shuba extended a handshake — what is widely considered the first time between interracial players in professional sports.

The statue is expected to be dedicated on the 75th anniversary at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre next year.

