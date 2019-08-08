Locally-owned medical group expanding services

A new facility is opening to treat non-urgent illness and injuries

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Southwoods Health is expanding into the express care business.

Southwoods Express Care will treat non-urgent illness and injuries such as flu and coughs, sprains, strains and other minor injuries.

CEO Ed Muransky said offering express care is another way his group is working to offer patients access to quality care.

“At Southwoods, we know how busy life can be. That’s why we looked into opening an express care – there is a need for after hours, weekend healthcare services when you can’t get in to see your doctor or you want to bypass an emergency room wait,” Muranksy said.

Muransky said Southwoods Express Care is an alternative to visiting an emergency room, promising shorter wait times and lower costs.

Southwoods Express Care is located at 7629 Market Street in Boardman.

The facility is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. .

Southwoods Health, a physician-owned company, operates other services in the Valley, including a surgery center.