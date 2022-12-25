FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) — Dozens were evacuated from their apartments following a watermain break on Christmas Eve.

Over 50 people and several pets were evacuated from an apartment complex in Farrell on Saturday morning following the break.

Officials with the Farrell Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews reported major flooding on the first floor, along with structural damage. Which apartment complex was no specified.

Fire officials offered their thanks to the police department, Mercer County Transit, the Mercer County Housing Authority and other local departments, adding that while it wasn’t easy on any day, it was “even more difficult on Christmas Eve.”