Red Cross urges to give ‘one last time’

The American Red Cross is asking donors to the opportunity over the Christmas holiday to give blood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Red Cross is asking donors to the opportunity over the Christmas holiday to give blood.

Blood and platelet donations are needed, especially type O.

Blood donations decrease over the holidays because of travel and winter weather, sometimes creating a critical shortage.

As a special thank you for those who donate from Dec. 19 through Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt, while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Local blood drives are happening at the following locations:

Columbiana County:

Columbiana

Jan. 10 – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Grace Church, 140 S. Main St., Columbiana

Salem

Dec. 27 – 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Salem Community Center, 1098 N. Ellsworth Ave.

Jan. 6 – 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. Sate St.

Jan. 8 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Salem Regional Medical Center, 1995 E. State St.

Mahoning County:

Austintown

Jan. 4 – 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Rd.

Jan. 14 – 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Rd., Austintown

Berlin Center

Jan. 15 – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Western Reserve High School, 13850 Akron-Canfield Rd.

Boardman

Jan. 4 – 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Ave.

Jan. 6 – 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Rd.

Jan. 13 – 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Dr.

Canfield

Dec. 19 – 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Old North Church, 7105 herbert Dr.

Damascus

Jan. 14 – 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Damascus United Methodist Church, 300 Valley Rd.

Poland

Dec. 30 – 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Poland Library, 311 S. Main St.

Jan. 10 – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Poland Library, 311 S. Main St.

Sebring

Jan. 15 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sebring McKinley High School, 255 E. Indiana Ave.

Youngstown

Dec. 20 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave.

Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Canfield Health Care Center, 2817-2858 Canfield Rd.

Jan. 9 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane

Jan. 14 – 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Churchill Hubbard Rd.

Trumbull County:

Brookfield

Dec. 28 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brookfield Fire Dept., Rt. 7

Cortland

Dec. 21 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Rd.

Jan. 8 – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Garden Brook Banquet Center, 4820 Warren Rd.

Girard

Dec. 30 – 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 22 N. Market St.

Hubbard

Dec. 18 – 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St

Jan. 2 – 6 p.m., Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St

Jan. 15 – 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St

Newton Falls

Jan. 8 – 6 p.m., St Marys Social Hall, 120 Maple Drive



Niles

Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Niles Senior Center, 14 East State Street

Warren

Dec. 20 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave.

Dec. 29 – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 East Market St.

Dec. 31 – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 2860 East Market St.

Jan. 5 – 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 East Market St.

Jan.6 – 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Rd.

Jan. 7 – 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW

Donors must be 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.