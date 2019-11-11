$500,000 grant to help restore front of Stambaugh Auditorium

Fundraising continues into next year and construction will begin in 2021

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Stambaugh Auditorium has received major grant to help renovate the front of the building.

The $500,000 grant presented by the Hine Memorial Fund of the Youngstown Foundation, supports Stambaugh’s restoration project.

Through the project, they plan to return Stambaugh’s staircase, grand entrance and promenade to its original state. The project is expected to cost $5 million.

The project will replace the Fifth Avenue monumental staircase and promenade, reconstruct retaining walls, clean the exterior facade of the building, add dimensional exterior lighting to the entrances and restore all decorative metalwork at the grand entrance

They also want to make the building more accessible. This will be done with additions like an ADA compliant ramp that leads to the handicapped entrance in the garden area.

“The Hine Memorial Fund of The Youngstown Foundation is honored to support Stambaugh Auditorium’s efforts to create an accessible and universally designed space. It is our hope that this gift will make it possible for all individuals, most especially those with disabilities, to enjoy all that Stambaugh Auditorium has to offer,” said Crissi Jenkins, program coordinator for the Hine Memorial Fund.

It’s the first major project for the exterior in the building’s history.

