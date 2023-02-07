YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of a Youngstown bar has been found not guilty of multiple charges after a 2021 indictment.

Brandon Brown was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury back in June 2021. He was charged with trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana and having weapons under disability.

The charges stemmed from a search of Brown’s All City Sports Bar on the West Side of Youngstown. Officers were boarding up the bar after it was declared a nuisance. While boarding it up, police found marijuana, a gun and over $50,000.

Brown pleaded not guilty to the charges and a bench trial was held in January before Judge John Durkin.

Brown’s attorney filed a motion for an acquittal. Judge Durkin initially overruled the motion. However, Brown’s attorney renewed the motion and Judge Durkin did acquit Brown of the charge of having weapons under disability.

Judge Durkin then found Brown not guilty on the remaining two charges.

“Justice prevailed. Glad to be an American. Happy Black History Month,” Brown stated when we reached out to him about the ruling.