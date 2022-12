YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown has released information about its holiday trash pick-up schedule.

The city announced on its website that it will not be changing its trash removal days this year. This is due to the landfill being open on both December 26 and January 2.

The sanitation Department will follow its normal pickup schedule the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s Day, therefore garbage pick up will not be a day late.