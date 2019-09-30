Youngstown cops find drugs in car that flipped over

Police then searched the SUV before it was towed and found a bag of heroin and a bag of marijuana, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The driver of a car that flipped over early Friday morning on East Midlothian Boulevard was arrested on drug charges after police found a scale and drugs in the wreckage.

DeAndre Johnson, 24, of Struthers, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a felony charge of possession of heroin. He was also issued citations for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

Reports said Johnson was the driver of an SUV that flipped over about 7:45 a.m. Friday at East Midlothian Boulevard and Euclid Avenue. When a tow truck flipped the SUV onto its wheels, officers found a scale on the ground, reports said.

