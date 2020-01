Girard student gets visit by Monster Truck

A fourth-grade student at Girard Intermediate School got a visit Thursday from a special guest

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A fourth-grade student at Girard Intermediate School got a visit Thursday from a special guest.

Angelo Palguta won a visit from The Toughest Truck Monster Tour.

Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries, The Toughest Truck Monster Tour and WKBN collaborated on the contest in which area students could register for a chance to have a Toughest Monster Truck visit their school.

The contest was for students in kindergarten through 8th grade in Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

Grand-, second- and third-place prize winners were awarded tickets and pit passes to The Toughest Monster Truck Tour at the Covelli Centre on Friday, Jan. 31, and Saturday, Feb. 1.