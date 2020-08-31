Youngstown leaders want community feedback on possibly reopening street that closed 5 years ago

They will accept public comments on whether or not to reopen the street through Sept. 15

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the City of Youngstown announced it is looking for public input on whether to reopen a southside residential street to vehicular traffic.

The street is Detroit Avenue, between Zedaker Street and Shady Run Road. It’s near the house where all the Stoops boys grew up, who later went on to big-time football coaching positions.

Now, some people in the neighborhood want the street to open up again, which is currently blocked off by guardrails in the middle of the street. They were put up back in 2015 but neighbors want them taken down.

“A lot of people would take that route to go to work. If we want to go to Shady Run or 680, we now have to go to Boston,” said Josie Lyon, president of the Detroit Pemberton Neighborhood Association.

Lyon has been living at her house on Detroit Avenue for 22 years. She said when the street was open, they were able to keep an eye on Pemberton Park, which is where the guardrails are.

“As far as like, you know, where trees getting overgrown, where the sidewalk’s clean,” Lyon said.

With the guardrails up, she said police can’t patrol that area, and teenagers would visit the park on ATVs or motorcycles.

“We’ve found trash, drug paraphernalia, which is really sad and unfortunate,” Lyon said.

Lyon asked the rest of the neighborhood residents about their top three issues. Most of them said the guardrails were the biggest problem.

“A large majority of the neighbors, just even around my home, all the way up, have complained about it. There’s people on Lucius, there’s even people on Cambridge that have complained about it as well,” Lyon said.

Most of the traffic now either has to go down Midlothian Boulevard or Boston Avenue.

“Which there are a few residents on Boston that have not been happy with that because now they’re inheriting all the traffic that would normally go down Detroit,” Lyon said.

A few neighbors on Boston Avenue who didn’t want to go on camera said they are all for the guardrails being taken down, and they agreed that traffic is a big headache.

The city is taking public comments on the issue. You have until Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. to submit them, just email Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works, at cshasho@youngstownohio.gov.

More stories from WKBN.com: