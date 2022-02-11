WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a raid in Warren uncovered drugs, guns and cash.

The Warren Police Dept. Street Crimes Unit searched a house on the 200 block of Parkman Rd. NW on Friday following an extensive investigation.

Detectives seized approximately $9,000 in cash, 25 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 6 grams of crack cocaine, 5 grams of cocaine, multiple pills, a handgun with an extended magazine, a drum magazine, a single-shot rifle and an assault rifle with multiple rounds of ammunition.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators did not say if anyone has been charged yet.

This is the second raid this week conducted by the Warren Police Dept. Street Crimes Unit. Tuesday, investigators searched a home on Linda Dr. NW when they also found cash, drugs and a gun.