YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The non-emergency lines and the 911 lines to the Youngstown Police Department 911 Center are down due to a power issue downtown.

All 911 emergency calls are being re-routed to other jurisdictions and then back to emergency cell phones in the YPD 911 Center.

Anyone needing emergency assistance can still contact YPD via 911 but there may be a short delay as the calls are re-routed.

Those who are not experiencing an emergency are asked to not call 911 and wait for the non-emergency lines to come back up.