911 Dispatchers: Avoid giving your kids an old phone to play with

Since cell phones can still call 911 without a SIM card, officials are urging parents to teach their children about the importance of emergency calls

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents against giving old cell phones to toddlers to play with.

In a post on their Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said 911 dispatchers received several calls from kids on old phones over the weekend.

Since cell phones can still call 911 without a SIM card, officials are urging parents to teach their children about the importance of emergency calls.

If your child is too young to understand, dispatchers say you should not give them the phone unsupervised.

