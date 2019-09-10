911 call: Youngstown woman finds gunshot victim bleeding on her porch

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Andy Dicioccio, who was released from jail on Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman called 911 early Tuesday morning after finding a man bleeding on her porch from a gunshot wound.

The woman told a 911 dispatcher that he was sitting on her porch on W. Princeton Avenue, with blood on his hands, and that she was “kind of scared.”

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Andy Dicioccio, who was released from jail on Monday.

The woman said it looked like Dicioccio had been beat up, as he had a black eye, but he told the woman that he hadn’t been robbed.

Police are investigating the shooting to determine where he had been shot and who shot him.

Listen to the video above to hear the 911 call.