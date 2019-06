BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A shocking way to start the week as a monkey was spotted running through the parking lot of the Marathon gas station off of Route 5 in Braceville Township.

Anthony Thomas says his monkey, named Teeko, got out Sunday night. They were finally reunited around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Watch the video above to hear the unusual call for help from a Marathon employee that shocked a dispatch operator.