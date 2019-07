STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) - The new athletic complex of the Struthers City Schools will be named Steve Belichick Complex.

The announcement was made at the July Board of Education meeting this evening.

The complex is being named for Steve Belichick, a Struthers High School graduate and Hall of Fame member. He was a standout member of the Struthers Football Team from 1934-1936. He was a three-time captain for the Wildcats.