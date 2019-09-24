911 call: ‘I’m over this’ caller tells dispatcher after shooting at Liberty apartments

The caller reported the shooting at Monticello Apartments on Monticello Boulevard on Monday night

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An upset 911 caller told a dispatcher that she was, “so over this” after another incident at a Liberty apartment complex.

A shooting happened late Monday night at the Monticello Apartments on Monticello Boulevard, sending one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Two men have been booked into the jail on felonious assault charges.

The caller complained to the dispatcher about police coming to the complex previously.

“I’m over this. He beats her all the time. Police were just here the other day,” the caller said.

Saturday morning, shots were fired during another shooting near the apartment complex, and police reported finding several shell casings near the playground area.

In July, a suspect was arrested after a man was shot in the ankle at the Monticello Apartments.