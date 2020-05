Thursday's flyover will include hospitals that did not see the aircraft this week

(WKBN) – A second flyover of C-130s will take place on Thursday to encourage local health care workers.

The 910th Airlift Wing said Monday’s “Hercs Over America” flight was so successful, they scheduled another one.

Thursday’s flyover will include hospitals that did not see the aircraft this week.

The trip will include two C-130H Hercules aircraft again.

Thursday morning, the Airlift Wing will announce the times and hospitals they will fly over.