910th Airlift Wing from Youngstown Air Reserve Station helps control mosquitos in Louisiana

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Jets from the Youngstown Air Reserve Station have been flying over Louisiana at night to control the mosquito population there.

The C-130H Hercules aircraft have been spraying over Lake Charles from the air since Tuesday.

So far, they’ve covered 300,000 acres.

This comes in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta, which brought more rain and, therefore, more breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The 910th is the only Department of Defense airlift wing that has the ability to spray from the air.

The last time the 910th helped with a mosquito spray mission was in 2017 after Hurricane Harvey, when they treated 2.7 million acres.

