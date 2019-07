There are 36 first-time All-Stars on this year's roster

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – It has been 22 years since the city of Cleveland hosted Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game.

The game is taking place at Progressive Field at 7:30 p.m., gates opened at 4:45 p.m.

People from all around the Valley are there, along with friends and families from out of state.

