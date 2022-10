CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 900 people are without power in Mahoning County right now.

Canfield holds the most power outages, with 941 people without power.

According to First Energy, the cause of the outage is a trip on a circuit breaker. Crews are already on site to find the exact cause and fix the issue.

They expect power to be back within the hour.

First News is working to find out more. Check back here for updates on this developing story.