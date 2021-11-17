90-year-old brothers still passionately operating veterinary clinic in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Meet Bill and Bob Kerpsack. They are identical twins who have, together, been operating a veterinary clinic on Youngstown’s west side for 61 years. On Oct. 26, the brothers and business partners turned 90.

At 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the brothers were still at work at the Meridian Road Veterinary Clinic that they’ve been a part of for 61 years.

“It’s unbelievable, isn’t it? But that’s the way it happened. We had the same interests. We grew up during the Great Depression and second World War,” Bill said.

“We had a mutual situation there which benefited the both of us and we took advantage of it. Here we are. We’re still here,” Bob said.

From the corner of the clinic, you can see the big, brick house on Winston Avenue where they grew up. There’s a picture of them as young boys posing with a cow before graduating from Chaney and then Ohio State. They even served together in the Army.

“This was our home. We came back here and set up our practice and been here ever since,” Bill said.

Austintown’s Patti Cole stopped by to get her dog’s nails trimmed.

“They’re the best. They are seriously the best. I love them,” she said.

Laura Berry fosters cats on the west side.

“I hope they don’t retire. I don’t want to see them retire. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” Berry said.

The Kerpsack brothers are asked about retirement all the time but even at 90 have no plans to quit.

“I still have the compassion for the science of veterinary medicine. I like the practice part still. It keeps my brain active and keeps my body active,” Bill said.

“Everybody talks about it. They feel sorry for me but I don’t feel sorry for myself because I like to get up every day and do something positive, active,” Bob said.

Both brothers remain loyal Ohio State fans. In fact, they were football season ticket holders for 48 years, having just given up their tickets this year. Why? They said they were too old, that the novelty had worn off and because the price went up. That’s the attitude of two men who grew up in the Great Depression.