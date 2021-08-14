90 days later, Campbell man still missing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – “I’ll never stop looking for him.”

Randy Michaels was last seen 90 days ago. Since then, there has been no trace of him. His mother says it’s like he vanished into thin air.

“He called me five to 10 times a day. Since he went missing, I have not had one phone call from him. Not one. And he would at least call and check on his kids and he hasn’t even called his kids, and his kids were his world,” said his mother, Lisa Michaels.

Randy is a father of three beautiful little girls. Three girls who don’t understand why their dad isn’t here.

“Oh, they love their dad. My oldest granddaughter had a meltdown a couple weeks ago where she was crying and she just wanted her daddy,” Lisa said.

Lisa says he was last seen leaving a bar at the corner of Shirley Road and Midlothian Boulevard on May 15. Since then, she has fought effortlessly to find him — holding search parties, working with police, even hiring a private investigator. But still, nothing.

“I’m living a mother’s worst nightmare of losing her child and having no answers… I’ll never get to hear his voice again, I’ll never get to hear him say, ‘I love you mom,’ or even give him a hug,” Lisa said.

At one point, Lisa was receiving ransom calls from someone claiming to have Randy, but she says that lead went nowhere.

Lisa says she knows Randy wasn’t perfect, but he still deserves to be home with his family.

“I just want to be able to bury my son with the dignity and respect that he deserves as a human and my son,” Lisa said.

Lisa says she calls and sends emails regularly to police for updates, but hasn’t heard any new information. But she says, she will never stop looking.

Lisa says if anybody has any information that could help them find Randy to please send it in. You can remain anonymous, just call the anonymous tip line at 330-746-CLUE (2583).