MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A nine-hour standoff came to a peaceful ending in Lawrence County on Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police were sent to a home on Loghouse Lane off Route 422 in Mahoning Township to serve a mental health warrant. It happened around 8:30 a.m.

The man in the house refused to come out.

Pennsylvania State Police brought in SWAT equipment as the situation dragged on.

It wasn’t until 5:30 p.m. that the man finally walked out and gave himself up to police.