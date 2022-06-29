YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — According to Animal Charity’s Facebook, nine cats and one dog were seized from a property on the East Side of Youngstown late Wednesday afternoon.

Animal Charity got a call about deplorable living conditions from Youngstown Zoning. The animals were living with live fleas, bedbugs and roaches and did not have any fresh food or water.

Credit: Animal Charity of Ohio

About 12 more cats escaped through holes in walls. Traps will be set to catch them.

The 10 brought back to Animal Charity are currently being medically assessed and treated.

Click here to donate. Their most needed item right now is fleece blankets.