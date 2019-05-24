$9.3 million project breaking ground in Smith Township

SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A $9.3 million project expected to create 50 new jobs will break ground in Smith Township.

Trailstar International Inc. is expanding its facility on Harrisburg Westville Road.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday.

Trailstar will add an 85,000 square-foot shop, office and showroom at its existing location in Smith Township. The facility will house the company’s manufacturing operations for its line of custom aluminum and steel dump trailers.

“We had simply outgrown our existing capacity in the facility, and this expansion allows us to continue to meet our customers’ ever-growing demands,” said President Tom Hahn. “This project has been a long time in development, and we are truly excited to finally be breaking ground on this investment.”

Trailstar expects to complete the facility by spring 2020.