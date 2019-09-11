9/11 memorial honors Wellsville native

The village of Wellsville honored a woman who lost her life in the South Tower during the September 11 terror attacks

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The village of Wellsville honored a woman who lost her life in the South Tower during the September 11 terror attacks.

Cathy Salter went to Wellsville High School and grew up in the village. She was an assistant vice president at a risk management company in New York when the attacks happened.

Cathy’s mother, Eleanor Salter, was at the service to lay a wreath in remembrance of her daughter.

“I believe that Wellsville is a better place today because they remember her,” Salter said.

The village held a moment of silence in honor of all 9/11 victims.